Who is the Top Investor In Compass Inc. (COMP)?

2 institutions hold shares in Compass Inc. (COMP), with 951.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.74% while institutional investors hold 49.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 365.01M, and float is at 5.35M. Institutions hold 45.61% of the Float.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) is -7.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.50 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.47% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.06% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.73, the stock is 4.86% and 4.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 4.06% at the moment leaves the stock 4.86% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.86.

Compass Inc. (COMP) has around 2702 employees, a market worth around $6.84B and $3.72B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.52% and -15.29% from its 52-week high.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compass Inc. (COMP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021..

Compass Inc. (COMP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Compass Inc. (COMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reffkin Robert L., the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Reffkin Robert L. bought 411,111 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $7.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.6 million shares.

Compass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that SVF Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd (10% Owner) bought a total of 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $18.00 per share for $72.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 132.37 million shares of the COMP stock.