Who is the Top Investor In McKesson Corporation (MCK)?

1,302 institutions hold shares in McKesson Corporation (MCK), with 65.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 88.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.50M, and float is at 157.74M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 88.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.25 million shares valued at $2.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.21% of the MCK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.97 million shares valued at $2.43 billion to account for 8.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.36 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $1.28 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 7.2 million with a market value of $1.25 billion.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is 8.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.65 and a high of $198.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCK stock was last observed hovering at around $189.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $220.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.69% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.58% lower than the price target low of $178.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $187.94, the stock is -2.56% and 0.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 10.73% off its SMA200. MCK registered 33.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $178.06.

The stock witnessed a -4.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.47%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $29.80B and $237.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.97. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.57% and -5.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McKesson Corporation (MCK) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McKesson Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.03 with sales reaching $61.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at McKesson Corporation (MCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYLER BRIAN S., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that TYLER BRIAN S. sold 5,511 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $191.41 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18990.0 shares.

McKesson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that TYLER BRIAN S. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $186.66 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18990.0 shares of the MCK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, TYLER BRIAN S. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,510 shares at an average price of $183.38 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 18,990 shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK).

McKesson Corporation (MCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading 6.26% up over the past 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is 369.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.2% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.