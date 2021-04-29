Who is the Top Investor In Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)?

1,340 institutions hold shares in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), with 167.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 79.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.10M, and float is at 115.95M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 79.75% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.4 million shares valued at $2.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the ROK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.65 million shares valued at $2.17 billion to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.74 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $1.19 billion, while UBS Group AG holds 2.53% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $735.77 million.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is 6.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $177.80 and a high of $275.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROK stock was last observed hovering at around $268.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.37% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.54% off the consensus price target high of $301.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -40.87% lower than the price target low of $189.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $266.25, the stock is 0.49% and 2.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 9.14% off its SMA200. ROK registered 35.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $264.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $252.53.

The stock witnessed a -1.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.45%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has around 23500 employees, a market worth around $30.46B and $6.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.84 and Fwd P/E is 27.70. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.75% and -3.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.80%).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rockwell Automation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.16 with sales reaching $1.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kulaszewicz Frank C, the company’s SVP. SEC filings show that Kulaszewicz Frank C sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $255.14 per share for a total of $25514.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19362.0 shares.

Rockwell Automation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Chand Sujeet (Sr VP & Chief Tech. Officer) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $248.06 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29083.0 shares of the ROK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Kulaszewicz Frank C (SVP) disposed off 3,900 shares at an average price of $255.06 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 18,862 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 60.06% up over the past 12 months. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is -3.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.33% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.39.