Why FedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is 10.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.40 and a high of $305.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FDX stock was last observed hovering at around $287.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $346.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.96% off the consensus price target high of $383.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -14.96% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $287.39, the stock is 1.28% and 5.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 14.39% off its SMA200. FDX registered 124.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $278.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $269.90.

The stock witnessed a 2.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.35%, and is 3.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has around 183000 employees, a market worth around $75.93B and $78.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.45 and Fwd P/E is 14.65. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.94% and -5.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FedEx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.76 with sales reaching $21.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.50% in year-over-year returns.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Top Institutional Holders

1,959 institutions hold shares in FedEx Corporation (FDX), with 20.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.66% while institutional investors hold 79.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 265.00M, and float is at 244.82M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 73.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.58 million shares valued at $5.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.38% of the FDX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.11 million shares valued at $4.7 billion to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 13.72 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $3.56 billion, while Primecap Management Company holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 13.72 million with a market value of $3.56 billion.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at FedEx Corporation (FDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH FREDERICK W, the company’s Chairman/CEO. SEC filings show that SMITH FREDERICK W sold 102,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $290.02 per share for a total of $29.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.49 million shares.

FedEx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that MERINO JOHN L (CVP PRIN ACCT OFFICER) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $273.30 per share for $2.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17307.0 shares of the FDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Jabal Kim (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $256.89 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 750 shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX).

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading 105.71% up over the past 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is 51.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.9% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.25.