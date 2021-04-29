Why Teradyne Inc. (TER) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is 10.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.42 and a high of $147.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TER stock was last observed hovering at around $131.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $144.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.27% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -39.37% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.40, the stock is 2.58% and 6.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 23.92% off its SMA200. TER registered 109.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.32.

The stock witnessed a 16.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.76%, and is 1.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $21.18B and $3.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.91 and Fwd P/E is 25.02. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.67% and -10.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.00%).

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradyne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.33 with sales reaching $887.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Top Institutional Holders

994 institutions hold shares in Teradyne Inc. (TER), with 533.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 98.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.09M, and float is at 165.61M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 98.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.1 million shares valued at $2.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the TER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.04 million shares valued at $1.68 billion to account for 8.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 7.91 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $947.89 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 7.32 million with a market value of $877.37 million.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAGIELA MARK E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that JAGIELA MARK E sold 90,545 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $114.38 per share for a total of $10.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Teradyne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that GILLIS EDWIN J (Director) sold a total of 19,015 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $111.29 per share for $2.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22633.0 shares of the TER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Smith Gregory Stephen (President, Ind. Automation Grp) disposed off 18,112 shares at an average price of $111.29 for $2.02 million. The insider now directly holds 29,055 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER).

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) that is trading 39.43% up over the past 12 months. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 78.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.96% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.66.