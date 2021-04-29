Will Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) is 13.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.80 and a high of $46.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRE stock was last observed hovering at around $45.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.24% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -10.41% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.27, the stock is 3.03% and 7.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 14.47% off its SMA200. DRE registered 25.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.46.

The stock witnessed a 5.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.86%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $16.87B and $993.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.52 and Fwd P/E is 63.67. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.19% and -1.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duke Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $250.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Top Institutional Holders

758 institutions hold shares in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), with 541.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 101.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 372.10M, and float is at 371.33M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 100.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 58.11 million shares valued at $2.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the DRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 46.56 million shares valued at $1.86 billion to account for 12.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 38.02 million shares representing 10.17% and valued at over $1.52 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 21.29 million with a market value of $851.05 million.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dee Ann C., the company’s EVP,General Counsel & Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Dee Ann C. sold 9,056 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $42.59 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50033.0 shares.

Duke Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Anthony Nicholas C. (EVP, Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 34,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $42.74 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21763.0 shares of the DRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Connor James B. (President and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $41.06 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 141,758 shares of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE).

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading 53.93% up over the past 12 months. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is 26.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.0% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.