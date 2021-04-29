Will Entergy Corporation (ETR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is 6.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.78 and a high of $113.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETR stock was last observed hovering at around $106.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $119.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.38% off the consensus price target high of $129.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -5.52% lower than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.58, the stock is 2.72% and 9.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 6.39% off its SMA200. ETR registered 6.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.32.

The stock witnessed a 7.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.86%, and is -1.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) has around 13400 employees, a market worth around $21.41B and $10.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.44 and Fwd P/E is 16.92. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.25% and -5.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entergy Corporation (ETR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entergy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $2.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.20% in year-over-year returns.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Top Institutional Holders

928 institutions hold shares in Entergy Corporation (ETR), with 623.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 88.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.24M, and float is at 199.62M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 88.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.92 million shares valued at $2.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.40% of the ETR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.46 million shares valued at $1.44 billion to account for 7.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.13 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.40% of the shares totaling 6.84 million with a market value of $683.04 million.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Entergy Corporation (ETR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FISACKERLY HALEY, the company’s “Officer” Under Sec 16 Rules. SEC filings show that FISACKERLY HALEY sold 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $89.45 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1344.0 shares.

Entergy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Marsh Andrew S (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $94.32 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86303.0 shares of the ETR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, HERMAN ALEXIS M (Director) disposed off 178 shares at an average price of $105.72 for $18818.0. The insider now directly holds 5,918 shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR).

Entergy Corporation (ETR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 12.48% up over the past 12 months. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is 17.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.39% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.