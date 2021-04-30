A peek at CubeSmart (CUBE): Who has invested in It?

451 institutions hold shares in CubeSmart (CUBE), with 1.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 101.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.63M, and float is at 194.01M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 100.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.0 million shares valued at $907.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.48% of the CUBE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.7 million shares valued at $628.39 million to account for 9.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.4 million shares representing 7.69% and valued at over $517.74 million, while PGGM Investments holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 11.03 million with a market value of $370.7 million.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is 24.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.24 and a high of $42.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUBE stock was last observed hovering at around $41.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.85% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -23.32% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.93, the stock is 3.87% and 8.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 22.94% off its SMA200. CUBE registered 64.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.55.

The stock witnessed a 9.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.66%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

CubeSmart (CUBE) has around 3111 employees, a market worth around $8.34B and $679.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.33 and Fwd P/E is 39.22. Profit margin for the company is 24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.46% and -1.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

CubeSmart (CUBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CubeSmart (CUBE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CubeSmart is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $188.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at CubeSmart (CUBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARR CHRISTOPHER P, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that MARR CHRISTOPHER P sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $38.41 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

CubeSmart disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that MARTIN TIMOTHY M (CFO) sold a total of 34,014 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $38.32 per share for $1.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the CUBE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, MARR CHRISTOPHER P (CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $37.50 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 465,314 shares of CubeSmart (CUBE).

CubeSmart (CUBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Life Storage Inc. (LSI) that is trading 60.42% up over the past 12 months. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is 63.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.14% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.