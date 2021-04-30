A peek at Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Who has invested in It?

349 institutions hold shares in Lazard Ltd (LAZ), with 3.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.03% while institutional investors hold 76.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.32M, and float is at 100.87M with Short Float at 3.24%. Institutions hold 74.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.86 million shares valued at $374.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.86% of the LAZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 8.34 million shares valued at $352.73 million to account for 7.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 7.46 million shares representing 6.61% and valued at over $315.5 million, while Ariel Investments, LLC holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 5.54 million with a market value of $234.4 million.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) is 9.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.18 and a high of $46.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAZ stock was last observed hovering at around $46.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.84% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.59% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.46, the stock is 1.85% and 6.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 21.85% off its SMA200. LAZ registered 67.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.14.

The stock witnessed a 5.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.01%, and is 2.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $5.13B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.19 and Fwd P/E is 10.75. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.40% and -1.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lazard Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $658.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.00% in year-over-year returns.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Lazard Ltd (LAZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoffman Scott D, the company’s CAO and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Hoffman Scott D sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $40.52 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92450.0 shares.

Lazard Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that BHUTANI ASHISH (CEO of Lazard Asset Management) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $40.52 per share for $8.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the LAZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Stern Alexander F. (President) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $38.69 for $1.93 million. The insider now directly holds 215,821 shares of Lazard Ltd (LAZ).

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) that is trading 59.73% up over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 85.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.14% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.66.