A peek at Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK): Who has invested in It?

281 institutions hold shares in Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK), with 8.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.57% while institutional investors hold 67.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 180.84M, and float is at 151.68M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 64.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.22 million shares valued at $154.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.09% of the NMRK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.84 million shares valued at $79.0 million to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Empyrean Capital Partners, LP which holds 4.77 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $34.76 million, while Cardinal Capital Management LLC holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 4.65 million with a market value of $33.89 million.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is 48.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.22 and a high of $11.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NMRK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.43% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.86, the stock is 2.99% and 4.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 56.92% off its SMA200. NMRK registered 164.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.10.

The stock witnessed a 6.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.96%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $1.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.58 and Fwd P/E is 7.18. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 237.27% and -5.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newmark Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $404.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.30% in year-over-year returns.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MERKEL STEPHEN M, the company’s EVP and Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that MERKEL STEPHEN M sold 1,043 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $6.63 per share for a total of $6915.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.