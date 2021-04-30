AFYA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Afya Limited (AFYA) Now

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) is -7.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.85 and a high of $29.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFYA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $158.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.13% off the consensus price target high of $182.41 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 83.99% higher than the price target low of $146.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.48, the stock is 7.34% and 8.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -3.38% off its SMA200. AFYA registered 7.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.27.

The stock witnessed a 23.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.94%, and is 6.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Afya Limited (AFYA) has around 3444 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $220.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.98 and Fwd P/E is 17.38. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.35% and -19.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Afya Limited (AFYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Afya Limited (AFYA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Afya Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $75.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.30% in year-over-year returns.

Afya Limited (AFYA) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Afya Limited (AFYA), with 17.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.14% while institutional investors hold 86.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.91M, and float is at 36.52M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 70.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 3.36 million shares valued at $84.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.47% of the AFYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 2.63 million shares valued at $66.63 million to account for 5.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jackson Square Partners, LLC which holds 2.59 million shares representing 5.76% and valued at over $65.5 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $45.57 million.