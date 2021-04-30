Allegion plc (ALLE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

760 institutions hold shares in Allegion plc (ALLE), with 772.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 97.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.70M, and float is at 90.27M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 96.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.77 million shares valued at $1.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the ALLE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.73 million shares valued at $1.02 billion to account for 9.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.19 million shares representing 7.99% and valued at over $836.28 million, while APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 5.23 million with a market value of $608.2 million.

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is 17.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.83 and a high of $140.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALLE stock was last observed hovering at around $136.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $146.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.84% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -5.55% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.22, the stock is 3.73% and 12.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 23.61% off its SMA200. ALLE registered 34.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.43.

The stock witnessed a 9.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.20%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Allegion plc (ALLE) has around 11500 employees, a market worth around $12.10B and $2.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.01 and Fwd P/E is 24.24. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.76% and -2.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Allegion plc (ALLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegion plc (ALLE) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegion plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.27 with sales reaching $704.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.50% in year-over-year returns.

Allegion plc (ALLE) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Allegion plc (ALLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martens Robert C., the company’s SVP Chief Innovation & Design. SEC filings show that Martens Robert C. sold 734 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $118.34 per share for a total of $86862.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5481.0 shares.

Allegion plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Eckersley Timothy P (Sr. VP – Americas) sold a total of 6,427 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $106.25 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27181.0 shares of the ALLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Braun Jeffrey N (SVP and GC) disposed off 385 shares at an average price of $111.74 for $43022.0. The insider now directly holds 10,577 shares of Allegion plc (ALLE).

Allegion plc (ALLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brady Corporation (BRC) that is trading 18.57% up over the past 12 months. CompX International Inc. (CIX) is 45.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.22% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.