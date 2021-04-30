Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

338 institutions hold shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), with 720.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.11% while institutional investors hold 107.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.60M, and float is at 64.01M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 105.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.57 million shares valued at $308.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the AIMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 5.32 million shares valued at $294.66 million to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.11 million shares representing 7.88% and valued at over $283.14 million, while Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5.56% of the shares totaling 3.61 million with a market value of $199.85 million.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) is 14.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.01 and a high of $66.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIMC stock was last observed hovering at around $65.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.91% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.39% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -20.15% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.68, the stock is 3.89% and 6.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -2.91% at the moment leaves the stock 27.63% off its SMA200. AIMC registered 137.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.42.

The stock witnessed a 14.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.43%, and is 2.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $4.03B and $1.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.34. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.75% and -4.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $458.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.50% in year-over-year returns.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOODWARD JAMES H JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WOODWARD JAMES H JR sold 2,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $61.13 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14775.0 shares.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Patriacca Todd (VP Finance & Corp Controller) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $61.24 per share for $61240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12399.0 shares of the AIMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Schuele Craig (VP Marketing and Business Dev) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 53,526 shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC).

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Timken Company (TKR) that is trading 120.68% up over the past 12 months. Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) is 102.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.55% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.