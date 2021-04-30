Analysts suggest Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) could spike 33.4% in a year

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) is 27.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.38 and a high of $84.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYRX stock was last observed hovering at around $54.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.4% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 20.09% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $55.94, the stock is 6.47% and 2.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 3.34% at the moment leaves the stock 10.95% off its SMA200. CYRX registered 179.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.57.

The stock witnessed a 12.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.95%, and is 5.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) has around 605 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $78.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 221.86% and -34.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cryoport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $46.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 157.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 379.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), with 708.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.55% while institutional investors hold 89.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.60M, and float is at 44.81M with Short Float at 8.44%. Institutions hold 88.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 5.99 million shares valued at $262.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.13% of the CYRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.91 million shares valued at $127.57 million to account for 6.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.75 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $120.62 million, while Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $105.63 million.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZECCHINI EDWARD J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZECCHINI EDWARD J sold 5,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $52.09 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Cryoport Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that ZECCHINI EDWARD J (Director) sold a total of 4,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $55.65 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35023.0 shares of the CYRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Sawicki Mark W (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 13,331 shares at an average price of $55.13 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 36,073 shares of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX).

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Greif Inc. (GEF) that is trading 72.51% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.56% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.77.