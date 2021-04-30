Analysts suggest Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) could spike 25.95% in a year

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) is 63.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.00 and a high of $110.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRI stock was last observed hovering at around $108.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.95% off the consensus price target high of $147.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.35% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $108.85, the stock is 9.25% and 14.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 74.90% off its SMA200. HRI registered 265.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.79.

The stock witnessed a 10.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.36%, and is 12.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.37 and Fwd P/E is 15.63. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 504.72% and -1.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Herc Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $455.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.80% in year-over-year returns.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI), with 304.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 95.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.50M, and float is at 28.89M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 94.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 4.49 million shares valued at $298.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.18% of the HRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 3.31 million shares valued at $219.84 million to account for 11.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.24 million shares representing 7.58% and valued at over $148.96 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.36% of the shares totaling 2.18 million with a market value of $144.65 million.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Birnbaum Aaron, the company’s SVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Birnbaum Aaron sold 629 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $81.84 per share for a total of $51477.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21954.0 shares.

Herc Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Silber Lawrence Harris (President & CEO) sold a total of 70,176 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $65.85 per share for $4.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HRI stock.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) that is trading 176.74% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.6% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.