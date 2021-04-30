Analysts suggest Hill International Inc. (HIL) could spike 61.43% in a year

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) is 40.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $3.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is -7.50% and -5.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 35.38% off its SMA200. HIL registered 17.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9297 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2477.

The stock witnessed a -12.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.17%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) has around 2299 employees, a market worth around $148.61M and $368.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.51% and -20.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hill International Inc. (HIL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hill International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $100.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.00% in year-over-year returns.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Hill International Inc. (HIL), with 7.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.80% while institutional investors hold 61.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.76M, and float is at 48.41M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 52.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Engine Capital Management, LP with over 5.56 million shares valued at $10.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.08% of the HIL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ancora Advisors, LLC with 3.75 million shares valued at $7.19 million to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Solas Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.74 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $5.26 million, while 22NW, LP holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $4.95 million.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hill International Inc. (HIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Weintraub Todd E, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Weintraub Todd E bought 36,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $1.36 per share for a total of $49096.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Hill International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that CHADWICK JAMES M (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $1.35 per share for $33750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.0 million shares of the HIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Sgro David (Director) acquired 28,100 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $37935.0. The insider now directly holds 360,150 shares of Hill International Inc. (HIL).

Hill International Inc. (HIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading 104.76% up over the past 12 months. AECOM (ACM) is 82.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.41% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.27.