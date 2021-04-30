Analysts suggest Mercer International Inc. (MERC) could spike 30.0% in a year

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) is 63.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.77 and a high of $17.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MERC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.80, the stock is 5.70% and 10.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 63.53% off its SMA200. MERC registered 74.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.55.

The stock witnessed a 14.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.04%, and is 4.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has around 2375 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $1.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.51. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.16% and -5.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercer International Inc. (MERC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mercer International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $440.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Mercer International Inc. (MERC), with 28.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.23% while institutional investors hold 93.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.80M, and float is at 37.30M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 53.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd with over 16.48 million shares valued at $168.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.97% of the MERC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gates Capital Management, Inc. with 6.33 million shares valued at $64.87 million to account for 9.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.98 million shares representing 7.54% and valued at over $51.01 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.26% of the shares totaling 4.13 million with a market value of $42.32 million.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Mercer International Inc. (MERC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Laberge Alice, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Laberge Alice bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $15000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Mercer International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Ridder Wolfram (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $15.02 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63321.0 shares of the MERC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Wallace Alan C. (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $6.74 for $40440.0. The insider now directly holds 14,000 shares of Mercer International Inc. (MERC).

Mercer International Inc. (MERC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colfax Corporation (CFX) that is trading 65.81% up over the past 12 months. Domtar Corporation (UFS) is 60.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.7% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.