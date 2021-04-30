Analysts suggest OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) could spike -2.56% in a year

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) is 69.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $53.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONEW stock was last observed hovering at around $51.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.19% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.56% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -23.07% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.23, the stock is 12.95% and 21.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -4.26% at the moment leaves the stock 63.72% off its SMA200. ONEW registered 329.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 161.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.35.

The stock witnessed a 25.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.32%, and is 12.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.52% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) has around 1169 employees, a market worth around $716.30M and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.94 and Fwd P/E is 10.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 400.30% and -7.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.50%).

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OneWater Marine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.18 with sales reaching $451.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.10% year-over-year.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.95% while institutional investors hold 95.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.78M, and float is at 8.97M with Short Float at 3.86%. Institutions hold 83.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Century Companies, Inc. with over 1.32 million shares valued at $38.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.18% of the ONEW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 1.03 million shares valued at $29.91 million to account for 9.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.98 million shares representing 9.06% and valued at over $28.64 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $14.71 million.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEGLER MITCHELL W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEGLER MITCHELL W sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $42.75 per share for a total of $64125.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64299.0 shares.

OneWater Marine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that LEGLER MITCHELL W (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $40.27 per share for $60405.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65799.0 shares of the ONEW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Troiano John (Director) disposed off 19,705 shares at an average price of $35.52 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 367,598 shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW).