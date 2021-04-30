Analysts suggest Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) could spike 57.82% in a year

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) is -8.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.82 and a high of $98.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAGE stock was last observed hovering at around $77.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.82% off the consensus price target high of $187.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -12.69% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.88, the stock is 3.72% and 2.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 12.16% off its SMA200. SAGE registered 94.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.28.

The stock witnessed a 7.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.49%, and is 5.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) has around 675 employees, a market worth around $4.50B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.70. Profit margin for the company is 54.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.23% and -19.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.91 with sales reaching $2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 185.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -98.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Top Institutional Holders

368 institutions hold shares in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE), with 7.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.30% while institutional investors hold 106.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.12M, and float is at 51.11M with Short Float at 8.63%. Institutions hold 93.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.81 million shares valued at $675.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.37% of the SAGE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.6 million shares valued at $397.87 million to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 4.28 million shares representing 7.34% and valued at over $370.58 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 2.91 million with a market value of $251.77 million.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) that is trading -75.58% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.53% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.93.