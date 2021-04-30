Are we looking at the next big move in Cars.com Inc. (CARS)?

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) is 18.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $15.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.33% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -16.87% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.44, the stock is -0.86% and -0.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 24.99% off its SMA200. CARS registered 144.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.96.

The stock witnessed a 4.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.80%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $891.74M and $547.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.72. Distance from 52-week low is 202.02% and -14.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.10%).

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cars.com Inc. (CARS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cars.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $149.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in Cars.com Inc. (CARS), with 4.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.05% while institutional investors hold 103.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.47M, and float is at 66.40M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 95.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.34 million shares valued at $71.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.40% of the CARS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ninety One UK Ltd with 5.16 million shares valued at $58.35 million to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.83 million shares representing 7.16% and valued at over $54.52 million, while Greenvale Capital, LLP holds 6.59% of the shares totaling 4.45 million with a market value of $50.23 million.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Cars.com Inc. (CARS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers James F, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Rogers James F sold 11,042 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $13.93 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Cars.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that WIENER BRYAN (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $11.14 per share for $11145.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48342.0 shares of the CARS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Vetter Thomas Alex (CEO and President) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $8.50 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 743,718 shares of Cars.com Inc. (CARS).

Cars.com Inc. (CARS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 104.09% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.82% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.56.