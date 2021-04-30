Are we looking at the next big move in Patria Investments Limited (PAX)?

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) is -29.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.05 and a high of $23.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.66% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 22.11% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.02, the stock is -10.60% and -19.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -22.84% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.17.

The stock witnessed a -17.72% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.80%, and is -8.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $115.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.22. Distance from 52-week low is -0.21% and -39.78% from its 52-week high.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patria Investments Limited (PAX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patria Investments Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $30.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 109.70% year-over-year.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Patria Investments Limited (PAX), with institutional investors hold 60.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.86M, and float is at 51.75M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 60.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund with over 0.81 million shares valued at $14.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.57% of the PAX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd with 0.54 million shares valued at $9.42 million to account for 1.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fd which holds 0.53 million shares representing 1.02% and valued at over $9.39 million, while Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fund holds 0.66% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $6.62 million.