Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) – The 20.25% Upside Potential Remains

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) is -1.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.83 and a high of $92.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARWR stock was last observed hovering at around $75.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.53% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -122.82% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.76, the stock is 11.72% and 6.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 21.02% off its SMA200. ARWR registered 107.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.47.

The stock witnessed a 18.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.56%, and is 6.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $7.80B and $79.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 145.73% and -18.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.20%).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $37.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -221.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 56.10% year-over-year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Top Institutional Holders

434 institutions hold shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.20% while institutional investors hold 69.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.76M, and float is at 100.47M with Short Float at 4.78%. Institutions hold 67.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.56 million shares valued at $963.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.10% of the ARWR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.28 million shares valued at $712.17 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.93 million shares representing 3.79% and valued at over $301.7 million, while Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 3.26 million with a market value of $250.21 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GIVEN DOUGLAS B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 1,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $88.73 per share for a total of $99821.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13875.0 shares.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that O’Brien Patrick (General Counsel) sold a total of 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $88.46 per share for $7.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the ARWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, GIVEN DOUGLAS B (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $83.28 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 12,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading -23.80% down over the past 12 months. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is 44.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.43% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.61.