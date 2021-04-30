Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is 7.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.59 and a high of $109.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATO stock was last observed hovering at around $100.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.88% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.85% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -8.7% lower than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.18, the stock is 1.56% and 7.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 6.29% off its SMA200. ATO registered -2.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.62.

The stock witnessed a 3.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.37%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has around 4694 employees, a market worth around $12.50B and $2.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.92 and Fwd P/E is 18.90. Distance from 52-week low is 20.79% and -6.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atmos Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.05 with sales reaching $1.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.90% in year-over-year returns.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Top Institutional Holders

800 institutions hold shares in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 91.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.03M, and float is at 120.44M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 90.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.92 million shares valued at $1.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the ATO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.26 million shares valued at $1.27 billion to account for 10.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.51 million shares representing 6.64% and valued at over $812.19 million, while American Century Companies, Inc. holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 5.35 million with a market value of $510.67 million.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by YOHO FRANK H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that YOHO FRANK H bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $87.80 per share for a total of $43898.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Atmos Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Sampson Richard A (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $97.41 per share for $48705.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7076.0 shares of the ATO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, YOHO FRANK H (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $99.48 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO).

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading 15.28% up over the past 12 months. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is 70.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.21% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.