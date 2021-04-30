Atotech Limited (ATC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) is 15.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $23.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.81% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.7% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.15, the stock is 0.00% and 3.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 5.23% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.05.

The stock witnessed a 7.94% In the last 1 month and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Atotech Limited (ATC) has around 3862 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $1.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.24. Profit margin for the company is -34.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.29% and -6.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

Atotech Limited (ATC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atotech Limited (ATC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atotech Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $331.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -278.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year.

Atotech Limited (ATC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Atotech Limited (ATC), with 4.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.09% while institutional investors hold 85.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 184.57M, and float is at 32.53M with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 83.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund with over 1.38 million shares valued at $28.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.28% of the ATC Shares outstanding. As of Feb 27, 2021, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd with 0.78 million shares valued at $15.84 million to account for 2.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF which holds 0.78 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $15.74 million, while MFS Core Equity Fund holds 2.19% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $11.6 million.