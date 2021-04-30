AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) is 36.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.04 and a high of $72.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATRC stock was last observed hovering at around $69.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.15% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.49% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -8.57% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.00, the stock is 13.56% and 16.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 8.80% at the moment leaves the stock 49.67% off its SMA200. ATRC registered 83.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.90.

The stock witnessed a 20.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.17%, and is 8.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $3.52B and $206.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.27% and 5.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AtriCure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $59.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.80% year-over-year.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Top Institutional Holders

284 institutions hold shares in AtriCure Inc. (ATRC), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.83% while institutional investors hold 100.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.63M, and float is at 44.43M with Short Float at 4.43%. Institutions hold 98.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.76 million shares valued at $209.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.25% of the ATRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 2.86 million shares valued at $159.25 million to account for 6.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.42 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $134.75 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $129.79 million.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collar Mark A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Collar Mark A sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $65.28 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72558.0 shares.

AtriCure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that CARREL MICHAEL H (President, CEO, & Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $65.00 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the ATRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, CARREL MICHAEL H (President, CEO, & Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $64.00 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 504,795 shares of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC).

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.29% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 17.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.72.