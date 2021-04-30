BGNE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) Now

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) is 37.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $136.48 and a high of $388.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGNE stock was last observed hovering at around $351.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.78% off its average median price target of $397.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.03% off the consensus price target high of $509.20 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -109.37% lower than the price target low of $170.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $356.30, the stock is 12.56% and 10.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 24.46% off its SMA200. BGNE registered 120.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $322.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $304.53.

The stock witnessed a 7.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.91%, and is 14.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $31.50B and $308.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 161.06% and -8.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.50%).

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BeiGene Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$4.81 with sales reaching $91.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.30% in year-over-year returns.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) Top Institutional Holders

420 institutions hold shares in BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE), with 18.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.48% while institutional investors hold 83.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.90M, and float is at 63.27M with Short Float at 4.09%. Institutions hold 66.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 11.67 million shares valued at $3.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.72% of the BGNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 5.47 million shares valued at $1.41 billion to account for 5.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 5.37 million shares representing 5.85% and valued at over $1.39 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 4.7 million with a market value of $1.22 billion.

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Huang Jane, the company’s CMO, Hematology. SEC filings show that Huang Jane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $324.00 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BeiGene Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Huang Jane (CMO, Hematology) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $320.73 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BGNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Huang Jane (CMO, Hematology) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $322.99 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE).

BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 9.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.78% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.55.