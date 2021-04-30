Brunswick Corporation (BC) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is 38.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.78 and a high of $108.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BC stock was last observed hovering at around $105.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $112.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.73% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -11.21% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.65, the stock is 3.87% and 7.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 35.34% off its SMA200. BC registered 116.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.69.

The stock witnessed a 8.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.74%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) has around 14382 employees, a market worth around $8.11B and $4.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.47 and Fwd P/E is 14.76. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.96% and -3.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brunswick Corporation (BC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brunswick Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.88 with sales reaching $1.37B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.40% in year-over-year returns.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Top Institutional Holders

511 institutions hold shares in Brunswick Corporation (BC), with 938.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 102.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.60M, and float is at 77.25M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 100.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.35 million shares valued at $560.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the BC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.52 million shares valued at $496.86 million to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cantillon Capital Management LLC which holds 4.09 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $311.49 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 3.69 million with a market value of $281.65 million.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Brunswick Corporation (BC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dekker Christopher F, the company’s V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY. SEC filings show that Dekker Christopher F sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $91.72 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40657.0 shares.

Brunswick Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that ALTMAN RANDALL S (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 3,746 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $65.06 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13011.0 shares of the BC stock.

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) that is trading 57.80% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.36% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.