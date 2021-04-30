CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is 41.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.27 and a high of $14.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAMP stock was last observed hovering at around $14.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.26% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -27.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.01, the stock is 18.32% and 21.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 45.96% off its SMA200. CAMP registered 101.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.75.

The stock witnessed a 30.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.55%, and is 26.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.32% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has around 1080 employees, a market worth around $402.65M and $339.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.89. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.84% and -3.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CalAmp Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $80.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), with 939.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.67% while institutional investors hold 78.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.68M, and float is at 34.06M with Short Float at 2.59%. Institutions hold 76.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.33 million shares valued at $52.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.22% of the CAMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with 2.85 million shares valued at $28.28 million to account for 8.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.46 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $24.43 million, while Trigran Investments Inc holds 5.65% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $19.63 million.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GARDNER JEFFERY R, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that GARDNER JEFFERY R bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $11.29 per share for a total of $5645.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

CalAmp Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that GARDNER JEFFERY R (President & CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $10.18 per share for $5088.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CAMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, GARDNER JEFFERY R (President & CEO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $9.36 for $4680.0. The insider now directly holds 141,076 shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP).

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 27.07% up over the past 12 months. PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) is -3.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.2% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.53.