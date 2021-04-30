Check out this: Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) could be on the verge of a big rally

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is 8.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.85 and a high of $111.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCK stock was last observed hovering at around $108.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.7% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 5.9% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.22, the stock is 2.35% and 7.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 20.72% off its SMA200. CCK registered 66.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.53.

The stock witnessed a 11.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.87%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $14.28B and $11.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.73 and Fwd P/E is 14.77. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.77% and -3.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.77 with sales reaching $2.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Top Institutional Holders

670 institutions hold shares in Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), with 2.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.90% while institutional investors hold 92.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.60M, and float is at 132.06M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 91.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.97 million shares valued at $1.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.87% of the CCK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 8.49 million shares valued at $850.47 million to account for 6.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 7.32 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $733.8 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 6.81 million with a market value of $682.6 million.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONWAY JOHN W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CONWAY JOHN W sold 334 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $109.76 per share for a total of $36659.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

Crown Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that GOH HOCK HUAT (President – Asia Pacific Div.) sold a total of 4,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $109.82 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53607.0 shares of the CCK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Gifford Gerard H (EVP & COO) disposed off 11,000 shares at an average price of $96.55 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 145,676 shares of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK).

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) that is trading 37.10% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -61.31% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.