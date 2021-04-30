Check out this: Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is 11.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.50 and a high of $27.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LBTYA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.57% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -10.24% lower than the price target low of $24.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.12, the stock is 4.73% and 5.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 15.02% off its SMA200. LBTYA registered 44.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.19.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.94%, and is 7.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $15.75B and $11.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.67. Profit margin for the company is -13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.59% and 0.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $3.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.60% in year-over-year returns.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Top Institutional Holders

406 institutions hold shares in Liberty Global plc (LBTYA), with 19.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.44% while institutional investors hold 95.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 581.89M, and float is at 543.60M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 92.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harris Associates L.P. with over 44.51 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 24.54% of the LBTYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with 18.01 million shares valued at $436.2 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 8.29 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $200.68 million, while Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 7.66 million with a market value of $185.46 million.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HALL BRYAN H, the company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that HALL BRYAN H sold 15,723 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $25.48 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Liberty Global plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Salvato Andrea (SVP, CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) sold a total of 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $24.05 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45810.0 shares of the LBTYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, HALL BRYAN H (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 37,877 shares at an average price of $22.29 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 190,955 shares of Liberty Global plc (LBTYA).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading 35.44% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is 16.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.8% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.