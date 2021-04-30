Check out this: M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) could be on the verge of a big rally

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is 33.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.85 and a high of $62.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDC stock was last observed hovering at around $61.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.09% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -8.96% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.93, the stock is -1.10% and 4.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 26.36% off its SMA200. MDC registered 112.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.87.

The stock witnessed a 2.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.34%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) has around 1773 employees, a market worth around $4.14B and $3.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.32 and Fwd P/E is 7.49. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.25% and -4.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.83 with sales reaching $1.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.40% year-over-year.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Top Institutional Holders

430 institutions hold shares in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC), with 13.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.69% while institutional investors hold 97.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.16M, and float is at 51.65M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 78.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.79 million shares valued at $485.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the MDC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cventures, Inc. with 8.68 million shares valued at $390.65 million to account for 12.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.8 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $261.1 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.13% of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $224.8 million.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Siegel David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Siegel David sold 8,129 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $59.47 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13928.0 shares.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that BUCHWALD HERBERT T (Director) sold a total of 10,873 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $57.38 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Fox Leslie B. (Director) disposed off 4,200 shares at an average price of $56.21 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 15,436 shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC).

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 153.58% up over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 109.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.33% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.