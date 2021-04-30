Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) on Track to Reach $151.50 in a Year

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is -1.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $111.26 and a high of $173.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTXS stock was last observed hovering at around $138.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.49% off its average median price target of $151.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.85% off the consensus price target high of $206.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.52% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $128.02, the stock is -8.88% and -6.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.19 million and changing -7.57% at the moment leaves the stock -4.91% off its SMA200. CTXS registered -8.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.95.

The stock witnessed a -7.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.14%, and is -8.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $15.87B and $3.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.06 and Fwd P/E is 17.28. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.06% and -26.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.30%).

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citrix Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.5 with sales reaching $836.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Top Institutional Holders

1,105 institutions hold shares in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS), with 885.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 97.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.80M, and float is at 122.06M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 96.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.88 million shares valued at $1.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.18% of the CTXS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.84 million shares valued at $1.67 billion to account for 10.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 10.2 million shares representing 8.21% and valued at over $1.33 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 5.72 million with a market value of $743.61 million.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) Insider Activity

A total of 179 insider transactions have happened at Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 101 and purchases happening 78 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mullapudi Sridhar, the company’s EVP, Product Management. SEC filings show that Mullapudi Sridhar sold 3,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $140.80 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22032.0 shares.

Citrix Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Shenkman Arlen (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 673 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $138.55 per share for $93244.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72639.0 shares of the CTXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Schmitz Mark J. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 4,639 shares at an average price of $138.55 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 49,058 shares of Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS).

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 47.80% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 113.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.54% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.15.