ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CLIR Stock Is Going Next

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) is 63.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLIR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.78, the stock is -0.99% and -0.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -4.40% at the moment leaves the stock 46.23% off its SMA200. CLIR registered 392.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8397 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4063.

The stock witnessed a -14.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.91%, and is 15.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.33% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 962.22% and -20.33% from its 52-week high.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $290k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR), with 6.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.43% while institutional investors hold 11.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.08M, and float is at 21.75M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 8.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.82 million shares valued at $2.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.65% of the CLIR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Stifel Financial Corporation with 0.39 million shares valued at $1.15 million to account for 1.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 0.22 million shares representing 0.71% and valued at over $0.64 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.57 million.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Meline Susanne, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Meline Susanne bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $10000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54249.0 shares.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Pate Bruce Alan (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $2.00 per share for $70000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CLIR stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 25.90% up over the past 12 months. Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) is 118.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.62% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.