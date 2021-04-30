Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Volatility At 4.09%, Should You Add A Position?

321 institutions hold shares in Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS), with 981.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 126.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.23M, and float is at 64.13M with Short Float at 20.93%. Institutions hold 125.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.53 million shares valued at $182.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.40% of the CHRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 7.38 million shares valued at $128.28 million to account for 10.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 4.95 million shares representing 6.78% and valued at over $86.09 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 6.43% of the shares totaling 4.7 million with a market value of $81.76 million.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is -15.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.53 and a high of $22.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 18.33% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.70, the stock is 2.32% and -3.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -15.87% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -12.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.96.

The stock witnessed a 1.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.23%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 317 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $475.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.12 and Fwd P/E is 18.80. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.65% and -33.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.70% in year-over-year returns.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vexler Vladimir, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Vexler Vladimir sold 114,240 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $16.25 per share for a total of $1.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53386.0 shares.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Anicetti Vincent R (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 26,649 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $15.46 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53402.0 shares of the CHRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Anicetti Vincent R (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,488 shares at an average price of $17.45 for $43418.0. The insider now directly holds 59,739 shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading 403.18% up over the past 12 months. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is 82.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.18% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.03.