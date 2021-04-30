CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

599 institutions hold shares in CyrusOne Inc. (CONE), with 617.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.51% while institutional investors hold 108.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.30M, and float is at 119.58M with Short Float at 3.97%. Institutions hold 108.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cohen & Steers Inc. with over 20.21 million shares valued at $1.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.75% of the CONE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.78 million shares valued at $1.23 billion to account for 13.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.06 million shares representing 11.65% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while Daiwa Securities Group Inc. holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 4.7 million with a market value of $343.74 million.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) is -2.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.64 and a high of $86.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CONE stock was last observed hovering at around $72.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.34% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -2.07% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.45, the stock is -0.61% and 4.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -2.50% off its SMA200. CONE registered -0.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.01.

The stock witnessed a 4.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.05%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $8.61B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 200.70 and Fwd P/E is 246.38. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.91% and -17.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CyrusOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $277.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.30% in year-over-year returns.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Timmons Kevin L, the company’s Former EVP & CTO. SEC filings show that Timmons Kevin L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $83.20 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43880.0 shares.

CyrusOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Timmons Kevin L (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $82.96 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43880.0 shares of the CONE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Timmons Kevin L (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $72.16 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 43,492 shares of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE).

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) that is trading -4.26% down over the past 12 months. QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) is 0.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.72% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.49.