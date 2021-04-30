Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

134 institutions hold shares in Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO), with 3.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.90% while institutional investors hold 46.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.22M, and float is at 39.55M with Short Float at 5.28%. Institutions hold 42.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.76 million shares valued at $22.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.38% of the CTSO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.22 million shares valued at $17.71 million to account for 5.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 2.05 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $16.37 million, while Skylands Capital, LLC holds 3.53% of the shares totaling 1.53 million with a market value of $12.17 million.

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) is 14.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.13 and a high of $11.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTSO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.10, the stock is 1.51% and -0.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 2.00% off its SMA200. CTSO registered -0.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.99.

The stock witnessed a 8.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.44%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) has around 195 employees, a market worth around $384.57M and $41.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 168.52. Profit margin for the company is -19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.63% and -22.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cytosorbents Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $11.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kraus Al, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kraus Al sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $64000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 35.30% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 17.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.73% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.91.