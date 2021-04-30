Denbury Inc. (DEN) Volatility At 5.05%, Should You Add A Position?

117 institutions hold shares in Denbury Inc. (DEN), with 1.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.84% while institutional investors hold 92.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.00M, and float is at 49.85M with Short Float at 2.19%. Institutions hold 90.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.38 million shares valued at $317.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.75% of the DEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP with 5.52 million shares valued at $141.79 million to account for 11.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 3.47 million shares representing 6.94% and valued at over $89.18 million, while Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 2.67 million with a market value of $68.51 million.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) is 110.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.43 and a high of $55.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DEN stock was last observed hovering at around $54.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.07% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.33% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.96, the stock is 9.94% and 19.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 77.56% off its SMA200. DEN registered a gain of 217.41% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.95.

The stock witnessed a 17.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.97%, and is 8.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) has around 657 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $750.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.40. Distance from 52-week low is 249.65% and -2.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-123.60%).

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denbury Inc. (DEN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denbury Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $204.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 105.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Denbury Inc. (DEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 550,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $28.50 per share for a total of $15.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.75 million shares.

Denbury Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 128,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $27.80 per share for $3.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.3 million shares of the DEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP (10% Owner) disposed off 87,444 shares at an average price of $26.92 for $2.35 million. The insider now directly holds 5,431,983 shares of Denbury Inc. (DEN).