Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

211 institutions hold shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), with 8.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.88% while institutional investors hold 82.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.26M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 3.56%. Institutions hold 68.57% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kensico Capital Management Corp with over 8.01 million shares valued at $97.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.32% of the LPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.6 million shares valued at $68.31 million to account for 13.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.07 million shares representing 9.81% and valued at over $49.63 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 9.15% of the shares totaling 3.79 million with a market value of $46.24 million.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is 10.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $14.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.0% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 10.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.49, the stock is 3.18% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 24.83% off its SMA200. LPG registered 43.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.91.

The stock witnessed a 2.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.77%, and is 2.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $678.14M and $311.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.87 and Fwd P/E is 6.84. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.36% and -9.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $94.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 321.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coleman Thomas Jason, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Coleman Thomas Jason sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $13.12 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.11 million shares.

Dorian LPG Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Coleman Thomas Jason (Director) sold a total of 93,631 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $12.98 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.21 million shares of the LPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Lycouris John (CEO of Dorian LPG (USA) LLC) disposed off 42,995 shares at an average price of $13.77 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 200,000 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading 28.17% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.46% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.