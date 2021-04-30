Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) on Track to Reach $30.50 in a Year

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) is 4.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.25 and a high of $40.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRQ stock was last observed hovering at around $30.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.92% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -46.86% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.84, the stock is 1.44% and -8.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -1.84% off its SMA200. DRQ registered -11.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.48.

The stock witnessed a -6.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.09%, and is 9.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) has around 1424 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $365.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 223.48. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.61% and -24.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dril-Quip Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $85.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ), with 612.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 105.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.27M, and float is at 34.43M with Short Float at 5.08%. Institutions hold 104.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.51 million shares valued at $163.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.54% of the DRQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 3.82 million shares valued at $113.07 million to account for 10.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.77 million shares representing 10.64% and valued at over $111.66 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 7.81% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $81.97 million.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Webster James C., the company’s VP – Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Webster James C. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $32.96 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64622.0 shares.

Dril-Quip Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Kumar Raj (VP – CFO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $32.97 per share for $65940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28942.0 shares of the DRQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Bird Jeffrey J. (President & COO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $32.95 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 85,927 shares of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ).

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading 65.98% up over the past 12 months. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 52.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.62% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.2.