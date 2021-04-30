Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Volatility At 3.45%, Should You Add A Position?

481 institutions hold shares in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), with 5.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.42% while institutional investors hold 92.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.30M, and float is at 45.20M with Short Float at 7.70%. Institutions hold 84.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.28 million shares valued at $472.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the EBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.79 million shares valued at $429.24 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 3.21 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $287.74 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 2.15 million with a market value of $192.24 million.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is -29.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.70 and a high of $137.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.9% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.85% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.15, the stock is -13.23% and -26.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -35.78% off its SMA200. EBS registered -14.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.94.

The stock witnessed a -30.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.79%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $3.45B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.22 and Fwd P/E is 12.39. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.04% and -54.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.47 with sales reaching $502.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 445.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.30% in year-over-year returns.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bailey Sue, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bailey Sue sold 8,168 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $92.37 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24427.0 shares.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Havey Adam (EVP, Business Operations) sold a total of 37,279 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $99.30 per share for $3.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38190.0 shares of the EBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Kramer Robert (President and CEO) disposed off 45,397 shares at an average price of $120.03 for $5.45 million. The insider now directly holds 139,210 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS).

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 21.38% up over the past 12 months. Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is 0.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.82% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.