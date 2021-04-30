Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

263 institutions hold shares in Enova International Inc. (ENVA), with 867.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.39% while institutional investors hold 92.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.95M, and float is at 34.59M with Short Float at 4.83%. Institutions hold 89.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.62 million shares valued at $139.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.37% of the ENVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is 683 Capital Management LLC with 3.05 million shares valued at $75.52 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.83 million shares representing 7.74% and valued at over $70.2 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.90% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $53.45 million.

Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) is 39.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.43 and a high of $41.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENVA stock was last observed hovering at around $35.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.06% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 15.78% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.53, the stock is 1.42% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -3.28% at the moment leaves the stock 47.06% off its SMA200. ENVA registered 93.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.69.

The stock witnessed a -3.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.63%, and is 7.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) has around 1549 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $684.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.05 and Fwd P/E is 5.51. Profit margin for the company is 55.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 266.37% and -15.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enova International Inc. (ENVA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enova International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $283.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 214.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Enova International Inc. (ENVA) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Enova International Inc. (ENVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rahilly Sean, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Rahilly Sean sold 1,430 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $50050.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89363.0 shares.

Enova International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Chartier Kirk (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 3,623 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $34.02 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ENVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Fisher David (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 27,951 shares at an average price of $35.77 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 529,160 shares of Enova International Inc. (ENVA).

Enova International Inc. (ENVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) that is trading 181.55% up over the past 12 months. Air Lease Corporation (AL) is 78.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.22% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.5.