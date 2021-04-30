Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is 26.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $4.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENZ stock was last observed hovering at around $3.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.82% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 41.82% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is -5.03% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 22.03% off its SMA200. ENZ registered 6.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4047 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7554.

The stock witnessed a -2.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.52%, and is 0.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) has around 408 employees, a market worth around $150.59M and $96.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.78% and -34.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.20%).

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enzo Biochem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Top Institutional Holders

115 institutions hold shares in Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ), with 3.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.81% while institutional investors hold 65.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.01M, and float is at 44.13M with Short Float at 3.38%. Institutions hold 60.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with over 5.62 million shares valued at $14.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.65% of the ENZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.76 million shares valued at $9.46 million to account for 7.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.56 million shares representing 7.37% and valued at over $8.96 million, while Roumell Asset Management LLC holds 5.74% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $6.98 million.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARBERT MANAGEMENT CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that HARBERT MANAGEMENT CORP sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $4.65 per share for a total of $1.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.18 million shares.

Enzo Biochem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that HARBERT MANAGEMENT CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 144,768 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $4.83 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.48 million shares of the ENZ stock.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 15.77% up over the past 12 months. RadNet Inc. (RDNT) is 60.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.13% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.51.