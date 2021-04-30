Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) up 35.12% since start of the year

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) is 35.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.22 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.31% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -35.38% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.66, the stock is 6.39% and 7.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 40.47% off its SMA200. EVH registered 170.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.87.

The stock witnessed a 8.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.05%, and is 7.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $1.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 984.55. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 314.93% and -3.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.50%).

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolent Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $212.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.90% in year-over-year returns.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), with 7.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.18% while institutional investors hold 106.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.87M, and float is at 78.03M with Short Float at 10.51%. Institutions hold 96.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Engaged Capital, LLC with over 8.55 million shares valued at $137.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the EVH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.1 million shares valued at $113.86 million to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 6.52 million shares representing 7.51% and valued at over $104.56 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 5.6 million with a market value of $89.8 million.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weinberg Jonathan, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Weinberg Jonathan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $13.01 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66775.0 shares.

Evolent Health Inc. (EVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is trading -4.06% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.56% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.95.