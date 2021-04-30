Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

413 institutions hold shares in Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI), with 4.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.63% while institutional investors hold 90.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.50M, and float is at 94.81M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 86.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.41 million shares valued at $358.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.54% of the FHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.97 million shares valued at $259.28 million to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP which holds 4.99 million shares representing 5.05% and valued at over $156.32 million, while Great-West Life Assurance Company holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $98.84 million.

Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is 4.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.21 and a high of $31.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FHI stock was last observed hovering at around $30.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $31.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.11% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -11.85% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.20, the stock is -1.80% and 0.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 13.14% off its SMA200. FHI registered 37.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.60.

The stock witnessed a -4.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.07%, and is 2.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) has around 1986 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.25 and Fwd P/E is 9.16. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.18% and -5.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.40%).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Federated Hermes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $337.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.60% year-over-year.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ceresino Gordon J, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that Ceresino Gordon J sold 43,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $30.99 per share for a total of $1.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36375.0 shares.

Federated Hermes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Uhlman Paul A (Vice President) sold a total of 10,297 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $30.05 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the FHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Nusseibeh Saker Anwar (CEO, Hermes Fund Managers Ltd.) disposed off 5,093 shares at an average price of $30.11 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 73,400 shares of Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading 65.49% up over the past 12 months. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is 102.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.73% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.04.