Five9 Inc. (FIVN) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.79% Upside

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) is -0.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.00 and a high of $201.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $179.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.24% off its average median price target of $205.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.79% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -29.08% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.26, the stock is 0.93% and 2.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 15.32% off its SMA200. FIVN registered 85.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $168.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $164.25.

The stock witnessed a 15.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.14%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has around 1549 employees, a market worth around $11.57B and $434.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 162.40. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.80% and -13.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five9 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $121.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -771.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Top Institutional Holders

526 institutions hold shares in Five9 Inc. (FIVN), with 466.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 98.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.15M, and float is at 65.30M with Short Float at 4.23%. Institutions hold 98.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.55 million shares valued at $1.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.24% of the FIVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.38 million shares valued at $1.11 billion to account for 9.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.62 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $630.83 million, while Whale Rock Capital Management LLC holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 3.2 million with a market value of $558.7 million.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 135 insider transactions have happened at Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 112 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trollope Rowan M, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Trollope Rowan M sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $163.60 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Five9 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that ZWARENSTEIN BARRY (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $168.97 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84412.0 shares of the FIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Trollope Rowan M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $167.41 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 237,708 shares of Five9 Inc. (FIVN).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 46.08% up over the past 12 months. ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) is 19.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.47% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.