Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) is -7.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.32 and a high of $174.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSHD stock was last observed hovering at around $113.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.13% off the consensus price target high of $177.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.32% lower than the price target low of $106.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $114.82, the stock is 9.56% and -5.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 0.98% off its SMA200. GSHD registered 101.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.72.

The stock witnessed a 8.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.36%, and is 11.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) has around 943 employees, a market worth around $4.10B and $117.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 232.90 and Fwd P/E is 82.96. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.33% and -34.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Goosehead Insurance Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $31.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.40% in year-over-year returns.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), with 976.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.32% while institutional investors hold 104.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.74M, and float is at 16.76M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 98.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 2.2 million shares valued at $274.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.93% of the GSHD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.4 million shares valued at $174.91 million to account for 7.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.2 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $150.27 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $125.03 million.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Delavan Gary, the company’s VP of Corporate Sales. SEC filings show that Delavan Gary sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $111.31 per share for a total of $77920.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Goosehead Insurance Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Jones Mark Evan (CEO) sold a total of 33,686 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $126.98 per share for $4.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GSHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants (Member of 10% owner group) disposed off 33,686 shares at an average price of $126.98 for $4.28 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD).