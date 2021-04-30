Guess’ Inc. (GES) – The 1.04% Upside Potential Remains

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE: GES) is 22.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.37 and a high of $29.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GES stock was last observed hovering at around $27.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.84% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.71, the stock is 3.05% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 50.32% off its SMA200. GES registered 186.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.60.

The stock witnessed a 19.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.69%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $1.88B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.13. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 335.01% and -6.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guess’ Inc. (GES) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guess’ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $495.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -195.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 58.90% in year-over-year returns.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Guess’ Inc. (GES), with 25.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.79% while institutional investors hold 116.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.03M, and float is at 38.26M with Short Float at 13.83%. Institutions hold 70.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.41 million shares valued at $212.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.60% of the GES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.95 million shares valued at $134.61 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.52 million shares representing 7.02% and valued at over $102.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 4.08 million with a market value of $92.33 million.

Guess’ Inc. (GES) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Guess’ Inc. (GES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARCIANO PAUL, the company’s Chief Creative Officer. SEC filings show that MARCIANO PAUL sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $27.43 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

Guess’ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that MARCIANO PAUL (Chief Creative Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $26.98 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.41 million shares of the GES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Bolla Gianluca (Director) disposed off 2,963 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $80001.0. The insider now directly holds 87,905 shares of Guess’ Inc. (GES).

Guess’ Inc. (GES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading 24.58% up over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is 84.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.19% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.48.