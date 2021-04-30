Harsco Corporation (HSC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

260 institutions hold shares in Harsco Corporation (HSC), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.78% while institutional investors hold 98.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.01M, and float is at 77.60M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 96.90% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.01 million shares valued at $215.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.20% of the HSC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.91 million shares valued at $142.22 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 3.2 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $57.47 million, while Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $53.42 million.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is 2.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.52 and a high of $22.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.46% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.62% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.35, the stock is 2.39% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 11.28% off its SMA200. HSC registered 81.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.32.

The stock witnessed a 9.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.56%, and is 4.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $1.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.31. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.02% and -17.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harsco Corporation (HSC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harsco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $514.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.10% in year-over-year returns.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Harsco Corporation (HSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hochman Russell C., the company’s SVP, GC, CCO and Corp. Sec.. SEC filings show that Hochman Russell C. sold 3,842 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $21.82 per share for a total of $83832.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39627.0 shares.

Harsco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Hochman Russell C. (SVP, GC, CCO and Corp. Sec.) sold a total of 12,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $21.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39627.0 shares of the HSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Purvis Edgar M Jr (Director) acquired 9,000 shares at an average price of $8.50 for $76500.0. The insider now directly holds 20,773 shares of Harsco Corporation (HSC).

Harsco Corporation (HSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is trading 57.73% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is 100.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.24% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.79.