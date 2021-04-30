Here are the top Institutional holders of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) shares

369 institutions hold shares in Bandwidth Inc. (BAND), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.21% while institutional investors hold 105.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.65M, and float is at 20.26M with Short Float at 15.74%. Institutions hold 99.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.38 million shares valued at $365.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the BAND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.76 million shares valued at $270.49 million to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 1.49 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $228.41 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $200.81 million.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is -15.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.12 and a high of $198.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAND stock was last observed hovering at around $133.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.63% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.69% off the consensus price target high of $227.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 7.07% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.10, the stock is -0.45% and -4.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -2.71% at the moment leaves the stock -15.77% off its SMA200. BAND registered 65.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $140.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.24.

The stock witnessed a 6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.92%, and is -2.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has around 960 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $343.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 241.82. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.91% and -34.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bandwidth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $108.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.20% in year-over-year returns.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Insider Activity

A total of 181 insider transactions have happened at Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 120 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Suriano Douglas A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Suriano Douglas A sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $137.09 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5125.0 shares.

Bandwidth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Morken David A. (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 2,562 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $136.91 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1417.0 shares of the BAND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Bottorff Rebecca (Chief People Officer) disposed off 3,455 shares at an average price of $136.15 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 6,189 shares of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) that is trading 86.86% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.63% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.68.