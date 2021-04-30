Here are the top Institutional holders of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) shares

329 institutions hold shares in Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.38% while institutional investors hold 97.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.97M, and float is at 121.83M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 94.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.57 million shares valued at $305.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.92% of the CADE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.9 million shares valued at $211.8 million to account for 10.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. which holds 7.23 million shares representing 5.81% and valued at over $118.7 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 6.28 million with a market value of $103.17 million.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) is 35.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $23.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $21.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.88% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.27% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.28, the stock is 2.74% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 48.94% off its SMA200. CADE registered 213.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.76.

The stock witnessed a 5.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.83%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) has around 1818 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $673.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.34 and Fwd P/E is 13.02. Profit margin for the company is -52.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 345.60% and -6.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $176.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -204.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.10% year-over-year.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schultz J. Randall, the company’s EVP & Spec Indus Serv Exec. SEC filings show that Schultz J. Randall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $22.13 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51946.0 shares.

Cadence Bancorporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that WILEY J THOMAS JR (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $19.44 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99100.0 shares of the CADE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, WILEY J THOMAS JR (Director) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $19.33 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 177,560 shares of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE).